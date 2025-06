The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a person involved in a firebombing at a Lenexa Tesla collision center.

On Wednesday, the ATF Kansas City Field Division announced it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information pertaining to an April 3 arson at Tesla Collision Lenexa, located at 15125 W. 101st Terrace.

At about 1:05 a.m. on April 3, surveillance footage showed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Interstate 435 near the back parking lot of the collision center. The suspect exited the vehicle, threw two lit Molotov cocktails at the back of the center, and left in the same vehicle, according to the press release.

A representative for the ATF Kansas City Field Division could not confirm a damage estimate to the Johnson County Post, but said in an email that the arson caused minor damage.

A Tesla Collision Center is a dedicated location that performs cosmetic fixes, light collision work and full structural repairs, according to Tesla. A representative at the center declined to comment on the incident to the Johnson County Post.

Kansas City FBI and ATF are investigating the incident

ATF Kansas City Division and FBI Kansas City Office are the lead investigators, with assistance from the Lenexa Police Department. The two agencies consider the case to be an intentional act of arson.

“This was a calculated attack that could have caused significant harm,” Bernard Hansen, ATF Kansas City Special Agent in Charge, said in a press release. “We’re working closely with our partners at the FBI and Lenexa Police to identify the individual responsible, and we need the public’s help. If you saw something or know something — even if it seems minor — now is the time to speak up.”

The Lenexa Police Department had no comment on the investigation.

Reward has eligibility requirements

Anyone with information related to the arson is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

To be eligible for the ATF reward, tips must lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

To receive the reward, those providing the tips must provide their name and contact information. Tipsters are encouraged to share as many details as possible related to the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect.

