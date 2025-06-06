May 2, 1950 — May 23, 2025

William Baesel

Dean William Baesel was born on May 2, 1950 in Dayton, OH to Dean E and Miriam Baesel.

The family moved to Overland Park, KS while Dean was in elementary school. Father and son spent his early years on the baseball fields at Johnson County 3&2. Playing and coaching baseball was a passion they shared together. After graduating from Shawnee Mission South, Dean enrolled at the University of Kansas.

Thus began a lifetime love of all things KU. He also became an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After receiving his BS, he matriculated to dental school at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. Tragedy struck his junior year, as he was paralyzed from the chest down during an armed robbery while at work.

Undeterred, he finished his degree and moved to Wichita, KS where he ran his own Orthodontics practice for 37 years. After retirement, Dean spent his years enjoying his grandchildren, traveling, watching KU basketball and football, and long conversations with Chris and Kelly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dean E. and Miriam Baesel and Aunt Marian O. Schimmel.

He is survived by his son Chris Baesel (Kari) and daughter Kelly Freund (Arthur). He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren; Oscar and Floyd Baesel and DeeAnna and Emily Freund.

Visitation

Friday, June 6, 2025

4:00 – 7:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Saturday, June 7, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

