An Arkansas-based retailer has closed one of its Johnson County stores.

Outdoor retailer Gearhead Outfitters closed its Olathe store earlier this year, after a little more than a year in business.

Gearhead Outfitters was at 686 N. Central St.

The store occupied a space just off Ridgeview and Kansas City roads, near Apogee Coffee & Draft and the RoKC climbing gym.

Before Gearhead Outfitters occupied that space, it was previously used by fellow outdoor retailer Moosejaw, which closed in late 2023.

In an email to the Post, company representatives with Gearhead Outfitters said the Olathe store’s closure came as part of a “broader strategic review” of the company’s overall national footprint.

Signs on the Olathe storefront’s doors last week read, “We have closed our doors. Thank you for all the love and support over our time here.”

Gearhead Outfitters still has one more Johnson County store

The Arkansas-based retailer still has another local store at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, which the company said will remain open.

That store opened at the end of 2023, marking the first in Johnson County for the company.

The company is known for outdoor apparel and equipment like jackets, running shoes, backpacks and tents.

One outdoor store leaves, another arrives

The closure of Gearhead Outfitters comes as fellow outdoor retailer Sierra grows its presence in Johnson County.

The Arizona-based brand opened a new store at the Orchard Corners shopping center in Lenexa in March.

That newer store followed the opening of Sierra’s first Johnson County store in May 2024, which is at the Bluhawk mixed-use development in southern Overland Park.

Want more local business news? Olathe child care center is local couple’s first business of their own