June 28, 1937-June 2, 2025

Jimmie Rex Bauer, formerly of Ottawa Kansas, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025 at Olathe Health Home Hospice in Olathe Kansas.

Rex was born June 28, 1937 in Neosho Falls Kansas to Helen Hayes and Andrew Bauer. After graduating from Neosho Falls High School Rex joined the U.S. Army. He served 2 years as a guard at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington DC. It was during this time that he had the opportunity to eat dinner at the White House with President Eisenhower.

Rex spent most of his working life as a truck driver serving 30+ years driving for Airco, Our Own Hardware, cement trucks and lastly driving a trash truck for his own business. He also owned a new construction clean up business.

He enjoyed bass fishing, which included fishing in the Bass Masters Classic 1 time, pheasant hunting in western Kansas and later in life, CASINOS! His favorite casino was Ballys in Kansas City but any casino would do.

His parents and his wife of 34 years, Betty Bauer, preceded Rex in death. He is survived by his sister Marilyn (Scott), his 3 sons Stacey (Kathleen) of Ogallala, Nebraska, Kevin (Diane) of Mineville, New York, Kim

(Kimmie) of Shawnee, Kansas, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Rex did not want a large funeral or celebration of life. He requested a short service with Military Honors to be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. This service will be held on Monday, June 16 at 10 AM 150 Muncie Road in Leavenworth, KS 66048.

Donations in Rex’s honor may be sent to Good Shepard Hospice, 1317 S. Fountain Drive in Olathe, KS 66061. Any other memorials may be sent to his son Kim at 4733 Bond Street, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.