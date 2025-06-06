March 1, 1966 – June 1, 2025

Norrie Lynn Naster, aged 59, passed away peacefully at home in the comfort of her wife on June 1, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas. She was born on March 1, 1966, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Esther and Jerry Naster. She was a 1984 graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park, Kansas, and attended Johnson County Community College. Norrie and wife Judy Overstedt met on the first day of high school at the age of 15, bonded over a love of Shaun Cassidy, and knew they would be forever friends. They began their relationship in their 20s and legally married for their 20th anniversary on October 18, 2015, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Norrie Lynn Naster was an amazingly kind and caring soul. She loved her cats, her friends, and her family more than herself. She was loyal and strong and fiercely kind. Norrie found solace, grace, and amazing friendships wherever she went, especially pursuing her interests in the Pagan community. She loved games – board games, cards, murder mysteries, and Dungeons and Dragons. She LOVED music and maintained her dedication to Duran Duran for 40 years – concerts, swag, collectibles, and vinyl were a huge part of her life. Books and reading were also the true balm of her soul. Fantasy, historical fiction, and ancient civilizations were her passions. She was known to say that she would have been an archeologist or nature photographer “if it wasn’t for the dirt and bugs.”

She touched thousands of souls with light, kindness, and humour and will be missed forever.

Norrie was preceded in death by her adored mother, Esther; all four of her loving grandparents; and furry kitties Tasha, Noah, Lilly, Jezzabelle, and Lantana. She is survived by her wife, Judy Naster; her beloved cats Bear, Guinness, and Lydia; her father Jerry; her younger brother, Adam (Rachel); and many dear friends, chosen family, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and cards, donations can be made in the name of Norrie Naster to Purrfect Pets no-kill cat adoption center at https://www.purrfectpets.org/.

Norrie’s Celebration of Life ceremony will be hosted at the home of family friend Gail Goldstein on Sunday, June 22, 2025, 1:00-4:00 PM. People interested in attending can email the following address to request location information: RememberingNorrie@gmail.com. Friends, family, and people who loved Norrie are welcome to share stories and memories in an outdoor ceremony. If you wish to attend the post ceremony potluck, bring a dish for 12 labeled with the ingredients for those with dietary concerns. Love is the theme and ALL are welcome.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.