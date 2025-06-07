Five people were injured on Interstate 435 in Lenexa on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crossed over the center median and struck another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just north of 87th Street shortly after 2:10 p.m., when the driver of a 2006 Toyota Solara traveling northbound lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center median.

According to the online crash log, the driver of the Toyota was an 18-year-old female from Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Troopers say the reason the driver control of her car is unknown.

The northbound Toyota crossed through the grassy median and struck a 2000 GMC Yukon being driven southbound by a 53-year-old woman from Overland Park.

“Vehicle 1 [Toyota] then came to rest on the right shoulder of southbound I-435,” the crash log says. “Vehicle 2 [GMC] went off the roadway to the right, rolled several times through the right embankment of southbound I-435, and came to rest on its tires in the right ditch.”

Firefighters from Lenexa and Shawnee arrived at the scene to report two vehicles with heavy damage and one person who was trapped in a vehicle. Those crews worked for about 10 minutes to safely extricate the person.

Two people from the Toyota and three from the GMC were transported to area hospitals by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances.

All of the injuries were described as “minor” in the highway patrol’s crash log.

The youngest of the injured is only five months old and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

Troopers say everyone involved in the crash was properly restrained.

Police and the Highway Patrol directed southbound traffic through the scene on the left shoulder.

The closure of multiple lanes caused traffic to slow through the Midland Drive construction area and back to Shawnee Mission Parkway.

All lanes reopened at about 5 p.m.