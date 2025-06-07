Your Community: Friends of Johnson County Library is seeking bookmark artists of all ages

Help Johnson County Library readers mark their places in style: the are now accepting submissions to their 2025 Bookmark Design Contest. The eagerly anticipated annual event welcomes entries of original art in categories from Preschooler to Adult. If your design is selected by the panel of Friends and Library staff, it will be printed and distributed at all 14 Johnson County Library branches, Friends Bookstores and at community events this fall.

“This beloved program is held every year in honor of National Friends of Libraries Week, which, this year, will run October 19-25,” shared Shanta Dickerson, executive director of the Friends. “It’s a joyful celebration of art, reading, and the boundless stories that connect us all. We receive hundreds of entries every year, and it is an inspiration to see the depth of creativity of our library-loving community. They are funny, strange, cute, quirky, dramatic, and delightful.”

How to participate:

Pick up a submission form at any Johnson County Library location, download from JoCoLibray.org or submit your art online. The form details what media are accepted. Finished bookmark size is 2-3/4 x 8-1/2 inches.

Get inspired and create your original art! More specifics are available on the entry form, but here are a few ideas to get you started:

Take a page from this year’s Summer Reading program theme, “Color Your World;”

Show us what a good book or a visit to the Library means to you;

Lean into your favorite book-inspired pun!

Submissions are accepted online, in person at one of our 14 Library locations, or through the US Mail. Entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. on July 31, 2025.

Winners will be notified in mid-August, and announced to the public on October 19, 2025.

This is your chance to tell your story about books, learning and what you love about your Johnson County Library by drawing us into your colorful Library world. Have fun creating, and best of luck!

Friends of Johnson County Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization promoting community awareness and participation in library services. To learn more about the Friends of Johnson County Library, visit FriendsofJCL.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom