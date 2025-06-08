Andrew Gaug June 8, 2025 Community Events 3 min. read PHOTOS: Winner downs nearly 30 hot dogs at Shawnee Nathan’s Famous qualifier The winners in the men's and women's contests at Old Shawnee Days will go on to compete in the finals at Coney Island on July 4. Contestants compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A rainy afternoon turned into a pleasant evening on Saturday as thousands crowded the historic Shawnee Town 1929 site near downtown Shawnee for the Old Shawnee Days fest, which was highlighted this year by a qualifier for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The muddy ground left over from the earlier rain wasn’t enough to detract hundreds from watching people from around the world gorge on hot dogs for the qualifying contest to see who would go on to Coney Island for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. First-place winners at the Shawnee qualifier included Jocelyn Young in the women’s contest, who ate 11.25 hot dogs in 10 minutes, and Radim Dvoracek in the men’s competition, who ate 29.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes. In addition to the contest, people were busy riding carnival rides, participating in contests, checking out vendors and trying an array of food. Old Shawnee Days wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m. Here are some of the highlights from Saturday: Hundreds watched the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Contestants eat hot dogs at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Contestants eat hot dogs at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. The audience watches the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Radim Dvoracek accepts his first-place trophy at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Cameron Meade celebrates placing second in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Contestants recover from the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier as they leave the stage. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A contestant takes their chance at winning a prize at a carnival game at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Cover band Arrena Rock Giants perform at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Workers at Cocos Locos cut up coconuts for people to drink. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A young thrill seeker enjoys one of the slides at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Another young festival goer does a flip on one of the attractions at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People brave the still-muddy grounds to check out vendors at Old Shawnee Days after it rained earlier on Saturday. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People enjoy a carnival ride at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People spin the wheel at Nathan’s Hot Dog stand to win prizes. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Riders have varying reactions on a carnival ride at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People have fun riding the Tea Cups ride at Old Shawnee Days. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Across the street from Old Shawnee Days, St. Joseph Catholic Church members greet people with free snacks and drinks. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Previous article5 people injured in crash on I-435 in Lenexa after vehicle crosses grassy median About the author Andrew Gaug👋 Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post. I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio. I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023. Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at andrew@johnsoncountypost.com. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES 5 people injured in crash on I-435 in Lenexa after vehicle crosses grassy median Bishop Miege High School president put on leave, investigation ongoing After Tesla collision center firebombing in Lenexa, ATF offering reward for tips Outdoor retailer Gearhead Outfitters now closed in Olathe Overland Park will offer downtown shuttles on farmers market Saturdays this summer