Callom Jones V

May 23, 1953 – Jun 05, 2025

It is with great heartache that we announce that Callom Bohannan Jones V died at 12:30 a.m. on June 5, 2025, at the age of 72, in Kansas City, Missouri. Callom was born in Orange County, California, on May 23, 1953. Callom moved around as a child, living in California, South Carolina, Viriginia and settling in Overland Park, Kansas, in 1965. Callom attended university at Randolph-Macon College, the University of Iowa, and the University of Missouri Kansas City, where he received a Bachelor’s in Accounting. Callom was a Certified Public Accountant, Corporate Controller, and Stockbroker over the course of his career. Callom has many articles published in both local and national publications and was also interviewed by Stuart Varney on Fox Business for economic commentary.

Callom loved playing sports throughout his life, including weightlifting, football, basketball, baseball, golf, bowling, biking, rollerblading, and coaching his children’s sports teams. Callom was an avid Chief’s fan for 60 years and was proud to have a family brick at Arrowhead Stadium. Callom loved playing guitar, for family, friends, and at church. He loved dogs with his whole heart, having many he still loved and remembered up to his last day, Holly, Champ, Sandy, Lizzie, and Satch. Callom is survived by his children Callom B. Jones VI and his wife Jessica Jones of Stilwell, KS, and his daughter Allison C. J. Mack and her husband Steven Mack of Kansas City, MO, his sister Marion Babb and her husband Dwayne Babb of Lawrence, KS, his brother Elliotte Jones and his wife Katie Jones of Arlington, TX, and his wife Faye H. Jones of Leawood, KS. Callom “G-Pop” has three loving grandsons, Alasdair C. Jones, Callom Truett Jones, and Dylan T. Mack.

Callom’s service will be held on June 14, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at 6430 W 185th Terrace, Stilwell, KS. In lieu of flowers, Callom’s family requests donations to Great Plains SPCA, www.greatplainsspca.org/donate/ or another charity that rescues and helps dogs.

“Let’s put it this way” (as Callom would say), Callom was very loved by his family and friends, and he probably loved them back as much as he loved his dogs. It was at least close. Callom was a special personality, beloved father and grandfather, devoted friend, and one of a kind, despite being the 5th of 6 in his name line, and he will be sorely missed.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.