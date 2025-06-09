Helen Irene Fox

February 5, 1931 — May 11, 2025

Leawood

Helen Irene Sanders Fox, cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2025, at the age of 94.

Helen was born on February 5, 1931. Formerly of Leawood, Helen spent her final days surrounded by family in Prairie Village.

Helen was the second oldest of four girls: Charlotte Mika, Bertie Larsen and Janet Engler.

On November 19, 1954, at First Pilgrim Congregational Church, Kansas City, Kansas, Helen married the love of her life, Richard Fox I.

Helen’s greatest gift was the time and heart she poured into nurturing and guiding her three children. With unwavering love, she, and her husband Richard, shaped their lives in loving and meaningful ways. Leaving a legacy that lives on in each of them. Helen and Richard never missed an activity their children were involved in —room mother in her children’s classrooms, PTA president for many years, sponsoring cheerleading, coaching, on the sidelines, or behind the scenes, always cheering them on with love. Helen balanced work and family with grace and strength, creating a home filled with support and encouragement.

Helen was a woman of grace and artistic spirit, finding joy in the creation of hand-made quilts, the strokes of her paintbrush on canvas, and the nurturing of her plants and garden. Her legacy is woven not only through her artistic spirit but through the enduring love for her family, friends, and many creative pursuits that will forever be remembered by those whose lives she touched.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Fox I, her father Burt Riggs Sanders, her mother Marguerite Elsie Sanders, and her sister Charlotte Marguerite Mika, Helen now joins them in eternal rest.

She is lovingly remembered by her children Suzanne Fox Martin and husband Randy, her son Richard Fox II and partner William, her daughter Luanne Fox, her grandchildren Lindsey Fox Nelson and husband Jeff, Nicole Fox Klausmeyer and husband Jacob, and her precious great-grandchildren Graham Nelson, Everett Nelson, Eli Klausmeyer, and Avery Klausmeyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to honor Helen’s life will be held at Wesley Covenant Chapel, Building B, located at 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224, at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 13, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to consider donating to the following charities in Helen’s name, continuing her legacy of generosity and kindness.

National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.,

American Heart Association

The Arbor Day Foundation

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.