December 10th, 1935 – May 31st, 2025

Judith “Judy” L. Arnold, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 31, 2025, in Roeland Park, Kansas. Born on December 10, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, Judy lived a vibrant and fulfilling life, touching the hearts of many throughout her nearly 90 years.

Judy grew up in the Kansas City area, attending Roesland Elementary and graduating from Shawnee Mission High School. Her journey of education continued at Drury College, where she met her future husband, Billy Arnold, a Marine Corps Korean War veteran. Their union was blessed with a son, William. After relocating to Texas and subsequently returning to Overland Park, Kansas, Judy embarked on a new chapter of her life, enrolling at Avila College to complete her degree. She then dedicated herself to shaping young minds as a teacher in the Kansas City Missouri Public School system, serving at Faxon Elementary and Westport High School until her retirement in 1995.

Judy’s passions were as diverse as they were heartfelt. A lifelong lover of music, she found joy in its melodies and rhythms. Her fondness for pets, particularly cats and dogs, was evident throughout her life. Judy was an avid sports enthusiast, loyally cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals. In her leisure, she enjoyed watching television soap operas and trying her luck at casinos.

A devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Judy’s faith was an integral part of her life, providing her with strength and comfort. Her enduring friendships, especially with her best friend Marilyn Blattman, brought immense joy and companionship.

Judy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Herb and Teddy Warner, her sister Sherry, her brother Larry, and her granddaughter Alison Arnold. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her surviving family: her son, William Arnold, and his wife, Holly; her grandchildren, Kari and Luke Arnold; and her great-grandchild, Mason Arnold. Judy’s memory will also be cherished by Marilyn Blattman and Marilyn’s daughters, Susie Reeves and Diane Morton, along with their families.

A private celebration of Judy’s life for immediate family will be arranged at a later date. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to HCA Hospice for their compassionate care and understanding during Judy’s final days.

Judy’s warmth, kindness, and zest for life will be dearly missed but forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

