Kathleen D. McHenry

March 9, 1946 — June 5, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

Kathleen Darst McHenry, (maiden name Hill) known as Kathy, passed away on June 5, 2025, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was raised in Raytown MO and met the love of her life on November 21, 1964, Darrel McHenry. The two were married February 26, 1966, and began their life in Merriam Kansas. They were residents of Overland Park Kansas for 11 yrs until they made their final home in Olathe Kansas.

Kathy was a talented painter and loved to attend painting classes with her sister Jeri Gore. Kathy was an amazing wordsmith and played all kinds of word games every day. One of her favorite family activities was to go camping at Michigan Valley Campground, which is in eastern Kansas on the shores of Pomona Lake. Kathy was an active and beloved member of the Westside Church of the Nazarene.

Kathy was a devoted wife and dedicated mother who immersed herself in love and cared for her home and family. She loved to joke around, have fun and loved to laugh. Always generous with her time, full of grace and wisdom which she extended beyond her family to her in-laws, nieces, nephews and anyone who reached out to her. Kathy McHenry was a radiant light of beauty and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 59 yrs Darrel McHenry, Sister Jeri Gore, Son Michael and his wife Evelyn, Son Coram and his wife Amy. Grand Children: Daniel, Krissy, Katie and Caleb and one great granddaughter Maggie.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.