Linda Louise Lee

August 18th, 1948 – May 31st, 2025

Linda Louse Lee, 76, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 31st, 2025, at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Gardner, KS. Linda was born August 18, 1948, in Dalton, NE, to Arthur Gustavo, “Art” and Ida Dorothy (Ewert) Hadwiger. She grew up on a farm north-east of Bridgeport, Nebraska, and graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1966.

Linda then attended and graduated from the Central Business School of Denver, CO. While in Denver, she met her future husband, Douglas V. Lee. They were married on April 9th, 1967, in Winner, SD, and made their 1st home in Waukegan, IL, while Doug attended the Great Lakes Training School for the US Navy. Linda and Doug were stationed in various naval stations across the US and, early in their marriage, spent 3 years in Japan. Linda and Doug were blessed with 5 children over a 17-year span. Those children included William Henry, Charles Douglas, Jeremy Scott, Stephanie Annette, and James Tracy. They spent the past 35 years in Jacksonville, FL, where Doug retired from the Navy. Linda enjoyed raising her children and was a wonderful cook, preparing an array of delicious dishes. She was an avid reader and tackled any crossword puzzle she came up against. Later in life, after raising her children, she enjoyed getting out of the house and working at K-Mart and Home Depot. She spent the last year of her life in eastern Kansas.

Linda is survived by her children, William (Bill) Lee and James Lee of Florida, and Charles (Chuck) Lee and Stephanie (Lee) Trainor, who are on the East Coast along with a number of step-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Living siblings include Cindy Hadwiger of Sunol, NE, and Pat (Hadwiger) Zahner of Gardner, KS

She was preceded in death by her parents, Art & Ida Hadwiger, her husband, Douglas Lee, son, Jeremy Scott Lee, brothers Billy Hadwiger, Dennis Hadwiger, Allen Hadwiger, and sister Joann (Hadwiger) Batterman.

Linda’s ashes will be buried alongside those of her husband and son in a family plot in Highland Cemetery in Lynch, Nebraska at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.