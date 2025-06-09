Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35 in Johnson County

A 20-year-old Missouri man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Friday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-35 just north of 67th Street at 11:37 p.m.

According to the highway patrol’s online crash log, William Pierce Jackson, 20, of Kansas City, Mo., was riding a 2025 Kawasaki ZX636 at high speed and rear-ended a 2019 Honda CR-V.

Troopers confirm that Jackson died at the crash scene.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.

According to recorded radio traffic, two other motorcyclists were injured when they crashed while trying to avoid the crash with the SUV.

Troopers have not released any details about the secondary crashes or confirmed the seriousness of injuries sustained by the riders.

According to radio traffic, Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported two adults who had been riding motorcycles to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Police from Merriam, Shawnee, Fairway and Mission assisted the Highway Patrol with closing the northbound lanes of the highway for the crash investigation and contacting numerous witnesses in the immediate aftermath.

Officers diverted all traffic from northbound I-35 to 67th Street.

All lanes of I-35 reopened at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

No other details have been released.