The Scoop: Seeing is believing – Wendy and her fabulous “My Eyes” AI glasses

By Ian Miller

Wendy Weiner is a shift manager at The Golden Scoop, and she uses an incredible device to help her navigate the world and perform her job. Wendy uses a special set of AI-powered glasses, called “My Eyes” by the Israeli company OrCam, to assist her, as she is legally blind. The glasses have a small camera mounted on the side, with a little computer inside that uses AI (artificial intelligence) to identify people and objects in front of her and then says it aloud through a microphone. This allows Wendy to know what or who is in front of her!

When I interviewed Wendy, I was fascinated by her AI glasses, which sound like something out of science fiction! Wendy explained, “If I walk in front of something, or something is in front of me, it should detect that.” She went on to say, “If Lindsay [Krumbholz, one of the founders of Golden Scoop] was in front of me, it would say ‘Lindsay,'” showing off the device’s impressive facial recognition capabilities.

The glasses are even capable of recognizing user gestures, as Wendy demonstrated by holding up her wrist as though looking at a wristwatch. “It [just said] Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 . . . I have to say, the [ability for the glasses to say] the time is cool, and also the facial [recognition] is a game-changer for me,” Wendy said.

Speaking of her impression of The Golden Scoop, Wendy said, “I walk in here feeling safe, I leave with a smile on my face. It’s changed my life.” Wendy then praised the support of her family in her new job. “As I told my kids, I’ve always been your guys’s [sic] cheerleader, it’s time for you to be my cheerleader.”

Wendy expressed her admiration for our Super Scoopers and their eagerness to help Wendy feel like part of the team: “They help me sometimes, and I ask them for help,” she said. For example, Wendy once needed to grab some ice cream, but her glasses were having trouble reading the label of the flavor. “I got out some ice cream the other day, but it wouldn’t read it, and I asked [Super Scooper Jack] ‘Is this Home Run?’ and he said yes. It’s rewarding for me, but it also makes them feel good. They’re used to asking for help, but [now] you’re asking them for help, and it’s rewarding [for] them.”

Those wanting to use assistive technology like Wendy’s should reach out to organizations that assist individuals in the workforce and have employment specialists and job coaches available for support. Other examples of work aids include utilizing Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) devices, written or visual task lists, calendar reminders, high contrast options, ability to adjust lighting/temperature, and using timers/alarms. The Job Accommodation Network is a great resource to learn more about workplace accommodations like those that have helped Wendy. To learn more, please visit https://askjan.org/