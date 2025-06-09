Thomas L. Kincaid, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and quiet strength. Tom was born on March 21,1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Joseph L. and Kathryn L. Kincaid.

A successful businessman, Tom was a respected partner at Bill Hicks Chevrolet in Kansas City. He brought dedication, integrity, and a sharp wit to his work, earning the admiration of colleagues and customers alike.

In 1991, Tom married the love of his life, Vickie. Together, they shared more than three decades of love, companionship, and countless adventures. Their bond was evident to all who knew them.

Tom found joy in gardening, family gatherings, and simply being surrounded by those he loved. Though soft-spoken, he was a steady and comforting presence, always ready with a warm smile, a helping hand, or the kind of humor that could lighten a moment without ever needing the spotlight.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Kathryn, and his brother Richard. He is survived by his beloved wife Vickie, his siblings James Kincaid, Robert Kincaid, and Aloah Kincaid, and his children: Robin Starr (Les), Kevin Morris (Offie), Tricia Crawford (Jason), Thomas Kincaid, and Christopher Kincaid. Tom was also the proud grandfather of nine adoring grandchildren: Eric (Courtney), Dylan (Kristin), Ryan, Victoria, Nathan, Lillian, Jake, Grant, and Ty, and great grandfather to Caysen. Tom also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

Tom’s steady spirit will remain forever in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed by his ever-growing family.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Stratford Place Clubhouse, 12101 Earnshaw Street, Overland Park, KS 66213.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.