Celebrating a Life Well Lived

William “Bill” Hughes, 78 years old, passed away on May 31, 2025, in Overland Park, KS.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to George and Prudence Hughes, on July 4th 1946.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynnette Sanders & brother-in-law, Richard Sanders.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Brenda Hughes of 59 years in marriage; his children, Dawn Hughes Burke (Kevin), Jason Hughes (Lisa); grandsons, Christian (Rachel), Ethan (Grace), Seth Hughes, Dean & Drew Burke, Jacob & Grant Ketcher; brother, Denny (Mary) Hughes and loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, on Saturday July 5th at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel; 137th and Roe in Leawood, KS, where friends and family are invited to gather in remembrance and gratitude for the life of Bill.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org)

Though the world seems a little dimmer without Bill, his light continues to shine in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. May we carry his legacy forward, honor his memory, and live in a way that reflects the values he held dear. Rest in Peace, William “Bill”, you will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.