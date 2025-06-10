Carol Ione Withrow

November 7, 1945 — May 31, 2025

Shawnee

Carol Ione (Trowbridge) Withrow, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on November 11, 1945, in Decatur, Illinois, Carol was the youngest of four children of the late Russell B. and Ione G. (Hanks) Trowbridge. She was 79 years old. After graduating from Stephen Decatur High School in 1963, Carol dedicated her professional life to serving others. She worked as a secretary at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company and later at Lyle Campbell & Son Realtors. Colleagues and friends admired her integrity, honesty, dedication, kindness and attention to detail. She brought that same meticulousness to every part of her life—whether planning family trips to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and destinations around the world or preparing her children for college move-in. Carol never met a list she didn’t love.

A woman of deep faith, Carol was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church in Decatur. She served as an Elder, offering guidance and reassurance to her fellow congregants; chaired the Fellowship Committee; prepared and served countless bereavement meals; and modeled her faith for young people as a counselor at Camp Walter Scott. Her unwavering commitment to her church made her a source of comfort and strength to many. A consummate caregiver, she was happiest when she was tending to others—whether nurturing toddlers in her home daycare, looking after her aging parents and dear family friends, or caring for her husband, Dave, through significant illnesses, Carol was the person her loved ones turned to in times of need.

She married her high school sweetheart, Robert D. Withrow, on March 5, 1966. When Dave was transferred with ADM to Kansas City, they moved with their young family to Shawnee, Kansas for an adventuresome five years before returning home to Decatur. In 2014, Carol and Dave moved back to Shawnee to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Carol was an affectionate and giving mother who raised her children with boundless love and care. She took great joy in supporting their dreams and accomplishments, sharing in their triumphs and offering encouragement during life’s challenges. Her steadfast dedication to her family was a testament to her generous heart and selfless spirit. Carol found immense fulfillment in being a part of her grandchildren’s lives. She gave freely of her time and put thoughtful care into choosing the perfect birthday, Christmas or “just because” gifts. Her children and grandchildren will remember the hours she spent reading to them, hosting pajama parties, taking them to “Florida Beach” and baking the best chocolate chip cookies. Dave and the kids will miss her homemade beef and noodles, just like her mom used to make. Dave alone will miss “the pink stuff” (strawberry Jello salad) and “the green stuff” (Watergate salad).

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Elizabeth Sturm; her brother-in-law, Raymond Sturm; and her brother, Russell B. Trowbridge, Jr. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Dave Withrow; her loving children, Amy (Rick) McTaggart of Overland Park, KS, Rebecca (Craig) Schieber of Shawnee, KS and Matthew (Angy) Withrow of Lawrence, KS; her adored grandchildren, Meaghan and Anna Peters, Emma, Chase, Will and Henry Schieber, Olive Dudak, Penelope Dudak-Withrow, Theia Withrow, Elijah Sam and Eleni Gardener; her sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and James Allison; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Trowbridge; 11 nieces and nephews and their families; and last but certainly not least, her cherished Daisy Dog. Carol’s gentle spirit, compassionate nature and enduring love will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. From her entire family – but especially all who called her “Grammy” – we love you to the moon and back.

A memorial service is planned for July 26 at Central Christian Church, 650 W. William Street, Decatur, with Rev. Melissa Ebken officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church or Camp Walter Scott.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.