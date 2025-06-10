Rosalind “Rose” Irene Townsend

July 19, 1943 — June 6, 2025

Overland Park

Rosalind Irene Townsend, affectionately known as Rose, decided that the adventure called life was ready for a comedic curtain call on June 6, 2025, in Overland Park, KS. Born on July 19, 1943, in Bonner Springs, KS, she graced this world with her infectious laughter for a vibrant 81 years.

Preceded in departure by her father, Claude Miller; mother, Lena Laws; husband, Steve Townsend and her brothers, David Miller Sr. and Claude Miller, Jr. Rose leaves behind a legacy marked not by accolades and awards but by her unyielding zest for life and an unparalleled sense of humor.

Rose could make a tax spreadsheet look like a masterpiece during her career as a tax accountant, proving that numbers truly were her playthings. However, her true passion lay in the lakeside sunsets, spontaneous travels, the tender nurturing of her garden, and the wagging tails of countless canine companions. A book in hand and a cocktail by her side on the dock, Rose never met a novel or a loved one she couldn’t lose herself in.

Her laughter and guidance will be missed by her son Ronnie Ravenscraft, daughter Sherry Ravenscraft, and son Greg and Amy Saye, as well as by her cherished grandchildren who will carry forward her legacy of love and laughter.

Services to celebrate Rose’s remarkable spirit will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS, on Thursday, June 12th, 2025, from 5-7 PM. Friends and family are invited to come share in the stories, the smiles, and perhaps a joke or two—in true Rose style.

In the end, there was no goal Rose couldn’t achieve if she set her mind to it, and though Alzheimer’s may have taken her from us, it could never dim the light she brought into our lives. Her unbreakable spirit and witty antics will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association-Heart of America Chapter, 8001 Conser, Suite 240, Overland Park, KS 66204 www.alz.org/kansascity

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.