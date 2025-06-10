August 7, 1954 — June 4, 2025

Shawnee

Sarah Farquhar, age 70, passed away on June 4, 2025, in Shawnee, KS. She leaves behind a legacy of vibrant humor, steadfast perseverance, and an uncanny ability to keep life colorful—both literally and figuratively.

Born on August 7, 1954, Sarah was a master in her craft as a Color Control Technician in the world of Ink Technologies. Her professional life was dedicated to ensuring that hues were always picture-perfect. Speaking of hues, she had a soft spot for red, especially since it is the color of her beloved KC Chiefs.

Sarah tackled life’s challenges with the same gusto that she brought to a softball field or indulging in long, laughter-filled phone conversations. She was a devoted fan not only of sports teams but also of her faithful dog, Stella, who never failed to brighten her day.

She bravely navigated over a decade of chemo and radiation during her battle with breast cancer, proving time and again that her spirit was indomitable.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, Nadine and William Farquhar, along with her brother William Farquhar Jr. Sarah is survived by a loving family, including her children Kegan Coleman, Trey Green, Taylor Green, and Chloe Green, and their Mother, Sarah’s lifelong friend, Jamie Longston, and grandchildren. As well as her sister-in-law Pat Farquhar, nephew Cam Farquhar with his three sons and one granddaughter, niece Amanda Farquhar with her three daughters, whose companionship brought much joy to her days.

Sarah will be remembered for her quick wit, her resilience, and her unyielding zest for life. She painted the world a little brighter and left her mark in shades that will be forever cherished.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.