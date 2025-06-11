Explore your JCPRD: Golden tickets, glass elevators, and pure imagination – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” takes the stage at TIP!

By Guy Gardner

Every summer, Theatre in the Park opens its gates and invites you to step into a story. This time? Those gates belong to the world’s most mysterious candy maker, and the golden tickets are your invitation to a place where dreams (and possibly squirrels) come true. Not Shawnee Mission Park’s squirrels… the crazy kind that dance ballet. Yeah. I said it.

Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” runs June 14–22, and it’s bursting at the seams with music, magic, mischief, and more candy than I’d legally recommend. Whether you’re a lifelong Wonka fan or stepping into the factory for the first time, this version of the story is delightfully weird, surprisingly moving, and filled with as much heart as there is chocolate.

At the center of the story is Charlie Bucket – a kind, curious kid from a struggling family who dreams of a better life. While the world is busy rewarding the loudest and the greediest, Charlie stays grounded, humble, and full of wonder. When he finds that final golden ticket, everything changes. He gets to tour Willy Wonka’s legendary chocolate factory, meet four delightfully awful fellow winners, and witness what happens when people let their worst impulses lead the way.

The results? Messy. Musical. And honestly, a lot of fun to watch.

I have to admit, this show is personal favorite for me. I still remember being in third grade at my daycare’s overnight event. The whole theme was Willy Wonka. We watched movies, played games, and acted out scenes from the film. I was cast in what I still consider the greatest role of my early career: Angry Wonka. Yes, I got to storm into a room of unsuspecting kids and yell, “YOU GET NOTHING! GOOD DAY, SIR!” And let me tell you – I delivered that line with all the Oscar-worthy rage my 8-year-old body could muster. I felt like a star. I felt like… well, like a Wonka.

And now, all these years later, I get to direct this show on the stage I love most – right here at Theatre in the Park. This place has helped my dreams come true, and now I get to help others – cast, crew, and audience alike – step into that same magic.

Our version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” features a mix of familiar and new songs, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman (the team behind “Hairspray” and “Mary Poppins Returns”), plus a few nods to the classic film. You’ll hear “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” of course—but you’ll also meet a whole new generation of Wonka-world tunes, from gum-snapping showstoppers to squirrel-sorting ballet.

And as for the story? It’s not always what you expect. This musical leans into the abstract—there’s no clear answer to when or where it all takes place. And honestly? That’s the fun of it. As Willy Wonka says: “It must be believed to be seen.” So come in with an open mind and let the factory do the rest.

You’ll meet Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, and Mike Teavee – each with their own delightful flaws and dramatic exits (spoiler alert: things get wild). And of course, there’s Charlie. Sweet, sincere Charlie. He reminds us that kindness matters. That imagination is a gift. And that sometimes the best way to move forward is… up, in a glass elevator.

This show is full of joy, chaos, and a surprisingly touching reminder that even in a world obsessed with the loudest voices and shiniest wrappers, goodness still matters. Imagination still matters. You don’t need to be the biggest or the boldest – you just need to believe.

So, bring your candy cravings, your curiosity, and maybe a lawn chair, and come join us under the stars. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is funny, heartfelt, a little bizarre, and a whole lot of fun.

We’ve got your golden ticket waiting. See you at the park.

Performances run June 14–22 and begin at 8 pm. TIP Box Office opens at 6 pm, and gates open at 6:30 pm. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission. Rated PG. Please note that in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, there will not be a performance on Thursday, June 19

General admission is $12 for adults, $10.80 for seniors over 60, $7 for youth ages four to ten, plus tax, and free for children three and under, but tickets are still required.

The Theatre in the Park’s outdoor location is north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.

More info and tickets available at theatreinthepark.org.