Discount grocer Save A Lot has officially left Johnson County after roughly a decade.

The Missouri-based company had signs on the door of its Overland Park store this week announcing its closure.

Save A Lot was at 9850 W. 87th St.

The store occupied a space just off 87th and Farley streets, near Central Resource Library and the 87th Street Apartments.

It has occupied that space since at least the end of 2016.

Officials with the company did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Post about the closure.

Save A Lot sold discounted groceries and goods

The company offers a wide variety of “low price” grocery items.

Some of the items available at Save A Lot stores include dairy products, produce, baked goods and deli meats.

In addition to food, the store also sells other home items like cosmetics, cleaning supplies and toys.

Save A Lot only had one Johnson County store

The closure of the Overland Park store serves as the company’s departure from Johnson County, with a handful of stores still left in other parts of the Kansas City metro area.

Across the state line, Save A Lot still has four Missouri stores in Kansas City and North Kansas City.

Save A Lot also still has two Kansas City, Kansas stores.

Want more local business news? Franklin General Store opens in Shawnee, with a focus on clean, local goods