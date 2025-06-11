Some lower-density multifamily housing is coming to an undeveloped property near 175th Street and Pflumm Road.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved the rezoning request tied to the Wolf Creek Plaza duplex project near the southwestern edge of the city.

Following unanimous recommendation for approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission last month, the project was listed on the city council’s planning consent agenda. That means the city council didn’t specifically discuss it before voting on it alongside a series of other procedural items.

Though the city council didn’t discuss the project explicitly, planning commissioners previously lauded it for adding housing options.

“I like the duplex homes here,” Commissioner Ned Reitzes said in May. “It adds a housing element in this area of that community that we really need.”

Wolf Creek Plaza to include 180 duplex units

Investcorp Development LLC wants to develop the 36-acre property southwest of 177th Street and Pflumm into 90 duplexes totaling 180 dwelling units.

To do so, they requested a rezoning from the precursor lower-density residential zoning to the city’s Planned Cluster Housing District (RP-4) zoning.

The development also includes an internal trail system on an undevelopable portion of the property linked to an existing gas pipeline easement.

Plus, it will feature a barbecue area, a dog park, sports courts and a playground.

Additionally, the developer has agreed to put funds into an escrow account for the future construction of 177th Street.

Past plans at Wolf Creek Plaza haven’t panned out

Before the developer proposed duplexes for this property, other residential developments were suggested in the past, though with varying densities.

An earlier plan that was part of the wider Wolf Creek Plaza development proposed higher-density residential uses.

Later, the city approved a rezoning to the lower-density residential uses in the Overland Park’s Planned Small-Lot Single-Family Residential District (RP-IA) category. It proposed about 130 single-family homes to be added to the existing Homes at Wolf Creek neighborhood.

Aside from the residential elements that have fallen through at this site in the past, an associated retail plan that was eventually amended has proceeded. Last spring, the city gave final site approvals for the retail portion.

Next steps for Wolf Creek Plaza duplexes:

The planning commission will need to review a final development plan for the project before it can be built.

At that point, city staff told the planning commission last month that they’d like to see some changes to the building placement and design in the Wolf Creek Plaza duplex plan.

