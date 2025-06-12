Bridge to Fit: The one thing you have to stick to for your fitness to work

Ever been on the “I’ll start Monday” plan?

You’re good Monday through Thursday…

Then Friday hits. The snacks show up. The drinks roll in. The structure disappears. And next thing you know, you’re saying:

“Eh, I’ll just start fresh Monday.”

Sound familiar?

At BridgeFit Personal Training, we hear this all the time, especially from busy adults trying to juggle work, health, and everything in between.

It’s the all-or-nothing trap. But there’s one simple mindset shift that can break that cycle for good:

The Never Miss Twice Rule

Here’s how it works:

If you miss a habit one day, whether you went over on calories, skipped your walk, or didn’t hit your protein goal, you just do everything you can not to miss it again the next day.

That’s it.

You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to be consistent enough. Because one off day won’t derail your progress. But five in a row? That adds up.

So next time you miss a workout or fall short on your goals, don’t stress. Just remind yourself: Never. Miss. Twice. Progress, not perfection.

