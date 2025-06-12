Dianna Howland

January 21, 1943 — June 8, 2025

Dianna Raye Howland was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on January 21, 1943, to John and Roberta Miller Reid. Dianna passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, at her residence, The Forum, Overland Park, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Philip, and her grandson Logan Burgess. After graduating from Ashland High School, Ashland, Nebraska, she began working for an insurance company in downtown Omaha. Dianna and Philip were married on October 24, 1965 and had 46 years together before his passing in 2011.

During her time in Omaha, she provided a wonderful home for her family. She was an active volunteer in their church, Morning Star Lutheran. She enjoyed traveling, including an annual adults-only ski trip for several years, shopping, and decorating with her friends. She planned an annual Holiday Bus Trip to Kansas City, bringing 1-2 buses of ladies from Omaha. It was a tradition she looked forward to planning. After moving to Overland Park with Phil, she found a great group of friends who met for coffee/breakfast every Saturday. She loved her time with this group. She enjoyed traveling with her family, celebrating holidays together, and spending time with her grandkids.

Dianna is survived by daughters Julie Howland of New York, NY, Debra (John) Burgess of Overland Park, KS; son Douglas Howland of Prairie Village, KS, sister Emily Sharp of Liberty, MO, brother John L. Reid of Ashland, NE; grandchildren Olivia and Owen Burgess of Overland Park, KS; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., at The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224, in the Wesley Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to flourishfurniturebank.org.

