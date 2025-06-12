January 17, 1938 — June 10, 2025

Shawnee

Guiseppe “Joe” Antonio Betta, 87, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on June 10, 2025 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Born January 17, 1938 in Johnstown, PA to the late Mario and Santina (Pincheri) Betta of Quecreek, PA. He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Giuseppe and Mario; and three three sisters, Lydia Peiffer, Inez Pero, and Alice Bowers. Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dr. Pamela Betta; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Danielle (Kelly) Betta; daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Jason Reece; ten grandchildren and their spouses; brother and sister-in-law, Aldo and Arlene Betta; and sister, Virginia Spitler.

Joe graduated from Somerset High School in 1956. In 1957, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After serving honorably, he attended Shippensburg State College and graduated with a BS in Business Education. He rejoined the Marine Corps in 1967 and retired from the Marine Corps in 1995 with the rank of Colonel. His military career was illustrious with commanding positions, honors, and medals that led him traveling and living throughout the world.

While serving in the Marine Corps, he obtained a MS in Administration from Central Michigan University. After retiring from his military career, he was hired as Director of Financial Investigations, Department of Banking and Finance, State of Florida; and Inspector General, Department of Children and Families, State of Florida. He retired from the State of Florida in 2002 and moved back to Somerset County, PA. From 2012-2016, Joe was elected as Somerset County Republican County Commissioner.

Over his lifetime, Joe enjoyed jogging, golfing, hunting, fishing, gardening, following his favorite sports teams, and taking his dogs on rides, especially to Starbucks, where he would sit for hours with his friends talking about all the latest current events and entertaining them with his humorous life stories. However, his pride and joy and love of his life were his wife, kids, and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, KS, on June 20, 2025 at 11 AM (CST), followed by a luncheon at the church, and interment at Moray Cemetery, Troy, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.