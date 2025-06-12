February 3, 1945 – June 8, 2025

U.S. Air Force Veteran

Harold Dean Bonawitz, a devoted career law enforcement officer, Vietnam War veteran, cherished husband, father, and Papa, passed away peacefully in Overland Park, KS, Sunday, June 8, 2025, at the age of 80. His life was a testament to service, faith, adventure, and unconditional love, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Born and raised in Bridger, MT, Dean grew up the youngest of seven children with strong values of integrity, work ethic, and resilience with a healthy mix of mischievousness that endured to the end. Growing up, he was always active participating in baseball, basketball, track, rodeo as a saddle bronc rider, and whenever the chance presented itself, would take off into the mountains to camp, hunt, and fish.

He left Montana to join the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War, along with time spent in Turkey, England, Spain, Portugal, Germany, France, and Thailand. This chapter of his life instilled in him a profound sense of purpose and dedication. He ended his time in the military stationed at the former air base in Salina, KS, and his life forever changed one fateful day when he needed auto insurance for his beloved 1964 Austin-Healey Sprite. It was there he met Nancy, his future wife of nearly 54 years until her passing in 2018.

Upon his honorable discharge, Dean pursued a career in law enforcement, dedicating decades to protecting and serving his community. He retired from the Salina Police Department as a Lieutenant in 1995 and later served as a Deputy for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. Whether as a Patrolman, Desk Sergeant, Detective, or Lieutenant, he strived to earn the respect and admiration of his colleagues and community alike, and he particularly enjoyed working with younger officers and following their careers.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dean was deeply devoted to his family as a loving husband and doting father. He was an ever-present source of wisdom and encouragement to his son, teaching the importance of kindness, hard work, and perseverance. As a beloved “Papa”, whether building LEGOs, fishing, taking trips to parks, playing in the sprinklers, or building snowmen, he was always ready with a warm smile, patience, endless stories, and playful moments that created memories to last a lifetime.

Throughout his life, Dean remained very active participating in countless 10K runs and marathons in Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, and Wyoming. At the age of 67, he also walked across Kansas from Nebraska to Oklahoma and then again two years later from Colorado to Missouri. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life whether working in the yard, being involved in church where he made lifelong friendships, golfing, hunting, fishing, woodcarving, and enjoying the beauty of the Montana landscapes he cherished so dearly. Even in his mid-70s, he would still disappear into the mountains for weeks at a time hiking, taking photographs, and enjoying the peacefulness of the scenery from his childhood.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, June 27th at 1:30 PM, at Belmont Boulevard Christian Church in Salina, KS. A private interment of ashes with military honors will be held separately at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in WaKeeney, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Cops for a Cure or a charity close to your heart.

Rest in peace, Dad and Papa. Yours was a life well lived.

