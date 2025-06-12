John Cannon Lutz

April 17, 1970 — June 9, 2025

Shawnee

John C. Lutz, 55, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on June 9, 2025. He was born on April 17, 1970, in Kansas City, Missouri.

John worked as a master plumber, where he took pride in his work and helped countless people over the years. He was known for being skillful, hardworking, and always willing to lend a hand.

He enjoyed all things sports, but most of all cheering on the Jayhawks, the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He loved playing golf, spending time with his dogs, and most of all, being a dad. John was especially proud of his three daughters and loved coaching them in sports.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Bill Lutz and his brother-in-law Mark Cahill. He is survived by his daughters Taylor, Kaitlin, and Jamie; and his siblings Debbie (Gregg) Sadler, Jim Lutz, Bill Lutz, Tim Lutz, and Mary Cahill.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00am, Monday, June 16, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas followed by Mass at 11:00.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.