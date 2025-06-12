fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Ralph Brightwell

Share this story:

November 8, 1935 — June 10, 2025
Shawnee

Ralph E. Brightwell, 89, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on June 10, 2025, surrounded by his family. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00pm, with a memorial service at 3:00pm, on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

Previous article
Guiseppe “Joe” Antonio Betta
Next article
Susan Marie Limer

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO