November 25, 1946 — June 8, 2025

Lenexa

Susan Marie Limer, born on November 25, 1946, in Highland, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas.

Survived by her four children, Brett Mathew, Bryan James, Jeffery Allen, and Jennifer Marie Limer, Susan’s legacy lives on through them. Each of her children carries forward the love and values she instilled in them, reflecting her commitment to family and her unwavering support throughout their lives.

A Memorial Service is pending, and further details will be updated on the funeral home website. Friends and family are invited to honor Susan’s memory as arrangements are made.

