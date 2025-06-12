William Richard “Bill” Norman

October 11, 1938 – June 9, 2025

William Richard Norman, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2025. Born October 11, 1938, to Arnold and Helen Norman, Bill grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Shawnee Mission High School. He went on to attend the University of Kansas, a school he remained loyal to throughout his life.

Following college, Bill joined his father at the Arnold Norman Company, a family-run property management business. He spent his professional career in property management, building relationships and a reputation for reliability and integrity.

Above all, Bill was devoted to his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother whose steady presence and kind spirit touched everyone around him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deborah Norman; his parents, Arnold and Helen; and his siblings, James Norman and Nancy Norman.

Bill is survived by his sons, Chris Norman and Michael Norman (Mandy); grandchildren, Hannah and Jack Norman—all of Kansas City; his sister, Norma Mungen of Houston, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bill was also a passionate Kansas City Royals and KU sports fan. He never missed a game and loved sharing that enthusiasm with those around him.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 16, 2025, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. Visitation will be from 10-11am and a Memorial service directly after.

Bill’s legacy lives on in the love of his family and the many lives he touched. He will be deeply missed.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.