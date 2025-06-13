fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley students dive into outdoor learning at the wilderness science center

Blue Valley students enrolled in Exploring Kansas Habitats are diving into hands-on learning across prairie, forest, river and wetland ecosystems. This exciting Summer Exploration course immerses our students in outdoor adventure, sparking curiosity and making science both fun and engaging.

