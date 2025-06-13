Edgerton is building Dwyer Farms, its first housing subdivision in several years to address growing affordable housing needs.

Mayor Don Roberts estimated the city hadn’t seen new housing for 20 years.

“This is a super exciting project,” Roberts said. “Some beautiful homes; a lot of work has gone into this from the get go.”

Still in its first phase, the 275-home neighborhood is starting to come online as homes get sold. A sales agent with the mortgage company for the neighborhood said six homes were occupied as of last week.

The Dwyer family sold 80 acres of their farm near 207th Street and Edgerton Road to the City of Edgerton five years ago for the 275 single-family slab homes development, according to the City of Edgerton.

“I hope it all works out,” said Denny Dwyer, a third-generation farmer. “They are good homes for young couples starting out.”

Dwyer’s grandfather Clarence started farming soybeans and wheat in Edgerton during World War II, Denny Dwyer said. The other farmland still remains in the family as a generational farm with Denny at the helm.

“This (plot) was close to town and one (of the farms) on the outskirts,” Denny Dwyer said.

Home prices are $260,000 to $330,000

Eight models range in price from $260,000 to $330,000, and from 1,051 square feet to 1,570 square feet. Homes vary from two to four bedrooms and two bathrooms with two-car garages. Monthly HOA fees are roughly $21. Interested home buyers can currently tour the Greenfield and Carnegie II models.

Here’s a link to all of the home plans and currently available homes.

“They have multiple houses you can choose from, different sizes, different styles to try and help people get into homes in Johnson County,” Mayor Roberts said.

Roberts said the homes are the most affordable new homes in Johnson County, and $2,000 discounts are offered for public safety workers.

Plus, the mortgage company, Miami-based Lennar Mortgage, is currently offering $0 down payments.

“Edgerton being a blue-collar community, this is the closest you’ll get to blue-collar on a budget,” Roberts said.

Mason said they have seen a mix of ages and families relocating to the area.

“Mainly because of their jobs at the Intermodal (down the street) and Garmin in Olathe,” Mason said. “Families are also moving farther out this way because they are unable to find affordable homes in Olathe.”

Mason said 14 houses had sold, with six homes officially occupied as of June 5. So far, 20 homes are currently available.

“We have the lowest prices for new homes in Johnson County,” Mason said.

The new neighborhood is years in the making

Edgerton began planning the Dwyer Farms housing development five years ago with Rausch Coleman, according to Lennar Mortgage.

Later on, Lennar Mortgage acquired Rausch Coleman in February. The Cypress Creek neighborhood in Gardner was also built by Raush Coleman.

“John Rausch saw a need for entry-level housing,” said Darel Mason, Lennar sales agent.

The subdivision is being built in three phases of 100 homes for each of the first and second phases and 75 homes for the third phase. Mason said the city is putting in infrastructure as the land develops through the phases.

Edgerton held a public hearing in April 2023 prior to issuing Ordinance No. 2137 to change the farm to a Rural Housing Incentive District, according to the city.

Last year, the city was awarded a low-interest State of Kansas $2.68 million loan and a federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help extend sewer service with a 1,800-foot sewer pipe installation to the housing development.

The total costs for private improvements to the land was estimated at $15,420,005, according to city documents.

