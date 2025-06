Since launching his newly independent frozen yogurt brand earlier this year, things have been quite busy for former Yogurtini franchisee Isaac Collins.

His frozen yogurt shop, Fifth & Emery, has been in the full swing of expansion. A new location opened in Kansas City, Missouri, at the end of May, and another one is in the works in Olathe.

This week, the shop’s most recent opening will mark a new milestone for Collins and his family: It’s their first chance to bring Fifth & Emery to the city where they actually live.

The shop opened its doors in Lenexa on Friday, which will be followed later by a grand opening on June 21.

Fifth & Emery is opening at 12970 W. 87th St. Parkway

The shop moved into a space at the Greystone South Plaza in Lenexa, just off 87th Street and Rosehill Road.

Frozen yogurt chain Peachwave previously occupied that space, before it closed earlier this year.

Once it opens, Fifth & Emery will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Fifth & Emery serves frozen yogurt and other sweet treats

Fifth & Emery’s Lenexa store has 16 flavors of frozen yogurt to choose from, in flavors like German chocolate, cookies and cream, lemon and cake batter.

Customers can then choose from roughly 60 choices for toppings to add in as well.

In addition to frozen yogurt, the shop also serves other sweets like chocolates and caramel apples.

The brand’s name, Fifth & Emery, has a familial tie for Collins. The “Fifth” is a nod to his son’s name (Isaac V) and the “Emery” is the middle name of his daughter, Sage.

This marks the second Fifth & Emery in Johnson County

Fifth & Emery’s first Johnson County location (formerly Yogurtini) in Overland Park has been open for roughly a decade.

Beyond Lenexa, more growth is coming down the pipeline for the brand.

A new Olathe shop will open in 2026, in a redeveloped building just off Cherry and Park streets — dubbed the County Square Commons.

Collins also has his eye on Shawnee for a future Fifth & Emery shop, though an exact location hasn’t been nailed down for that yet.

Collins said he’s excited about the nostalgic factor of bringing back frozen yogurt shops (something that Kansas Citians couldn’t drive far without seeing, once upon a time) back to the area.

“It’s that fun nostalgic piece that I’m excited about,” he said. “Getting a chance to be a meeting place for friends and family. Our goal is to have a Fifth & Emery in every suburb of Kansas City.”

Through Fifth & Emery’s growth, he’s also excited about not only the impact on the customers, but on the employees.

“I really take a lot of pride in doubling our location count,” he said. “I’m able to help with jobs for about 55 employees. So I’m really excited about the economic impact.”

