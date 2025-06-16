Mike Frizzell June 16, 2025 Crime & Courts 2 min. read Lenexa Police say teen injured in shooting, 1 person detained after search Police officers search for evidence near the scene of a reported shooting at a Lenexa apartment complex on Sunday, June 15. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Lenexa Police continue to investigate after a 16-year-old was shot multiple times late Sunday night. According to the department’s online calls for service log, officers were dispatched to the London House Apartments, located in the 12700 block of Lord Nelson Drive, at 11:27 p.m. to investigate reports of gunshots heard. A first responder drone was also dispatched to the call. In a news release Monday morning, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said officers arrived in the 9800 block of Buckingham Road (an address within the London House complex) to find that everyone involved in the shooting had left the scene. The London House Apartments sit between Rosehill Road and Interstate 35, immediately west of Rosehill Elementary School. “A short time later, officers located a 16-year-old male a few blocks away who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Chavez said. “He was transported to a local hospital by Johnson County Med-Act.” A police K9 unit on the scene at the London House Apartments on Sunday, June 15. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. On Sunday night, Johnson County Med-Act radio traffic said that the teen was in critical condition. As of Monday’s news release, Chavez says the teen has non-life-threatening injuries. The injured teen was found at a home near 99th Street and Fair Lane Road, just south of the apartment complex, near Lenexa’s Trafalgar Park.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. Police could be seen Sunday night photographing the front door of the house shortly after an ambulance departed for the hospital. Officers from the Olathe Police Department responded with a drone, and two officers from the Gardner Police Department responded with a K-9 to assist in the search for the suspect. Chavez said a 19-year-old man was located in the area and has been detained as a possible suspect in the shooting. An Olathe police officer sets up a drone to begin searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Lenexa apartment complex on Sunday, June 15. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Police have not released any information about the connection between the suspect and the victim or what events may have led up to the shooting. As of late Monday morning, no arrests in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s online booking log appeared that matched the incident. “The case remains under active investigation by Lenexa Police Department detectives, with support of the Johnson County Crime Lab,” Chavez said in the release. Police are asking anyone who may have information related to the shooting to call them at 913-477-7301. No other details have been released. Previous articleUpdates from JCCC: Sip, savor, and support scholarships at summer JCCC Foundation eventsNext articleSwing 365, a new facility for year-round golfing, is coming to Overland Park About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Dozens of JoCo private school athletes commit to playing sports in college Swing 365, a new facility for year-round golfing, is coming to Overland Park French-inspired café Paris Baguette opens in Overland Park Federal Medicaid cuts would cost 13,000 Kansans their health care coverage Johnson County ‘No Kings’ protests draw peaceful crowds opposing Trump