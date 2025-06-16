Lenexa Police continue to investigate after a 16-year-old was shot multiple times late Sunday night.

According to the department’s online calls for service log, officers were dispatched to the London House Apartments, located in the 12700 block of Lord Nelson Drive, at 11:27 p.m. to investigate reports of gunshots heard. A first responder drone was also dispatched to the call.

In a news release Monday morning, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said officers arrived in the 9800 block of Buckingham Road (an address within the London House complex) to find that everyone involved in the shooting had left the scene.

The London House Apartments sit between Rosehill Road and Interstate 35, immediately west of Rosehill Elementary School.

“A short time later, officers located a 16-year-old male a few blocks away who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Chavez said. “He was transported to a local hospital by Johnson County Med-Act.”

On Sunday night, Johnson County Med-Act radio traffic said that the teen was in critical condition. As of Monday’s news release, Chavez says the teen has non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured teen was found at a home near 99th Street and Fair Lane Road, just south of the apartment complex, near Lenexa’s Trafalgar Park.

Police could be seen Sunday night photographing the front door of the house shortly after an ambulance departed for the hospital.

Officers from the Olathe Police Department responded with a drone, and two officers from the Gardner Police Department responded with a K-9 to assist in the search for the suspect.

Chavez said a 19-year-old man was located in the area and has been detained as a possible suspect in the shooting.

Police have not released any information about the connection between the suspect and the victim or what events may have led up to the shooting. As of late Monday morning, no arrests in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s online booking log appeared that matched the incident.

“The case remains under active investigation by Lenexa Police Department detectives, with support of the Johnson County Crime Lab,” Chavez said in the release.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to the shooting to call them at 913-477-7301.

No other details have been released.