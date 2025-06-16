The Scoop: “Be Prepared”…to meet our Golden Scoop Eagle Scouts!

By Ian Miller

At The Golden Scoop, we take pride in all our staff, but we want to take the time to celebrate a special few of our team members: Eagle Scouts! Incredibly, The Golden Scoop has several Eagle Scouts on staff. Here is a look at our amazing Eagle Scouts: Super Scooper Patrick, wholesale manager Bob Asaro, and me, your column writer!

I became an Eagle Scout in 2007, at the age of 16. Being an Eagle Scout is a huge honor and privilege, and it takes years of dedication and hard work to achieve. Completion of the requirements for Eagle also includes leading a community-improvement project of some sort; for mine, I designed and oversaw the creation of a multilevel garden on the grounds of my former church, which is still there today.

As a worldwide organization, the Boy Scouts has a long history. Formed in 1910 by Robert Baden-Powell in the UK as the “Boy Scouts Association,” the Scouting Movement quickly spread, and soon boys’ and girls’ scouting troops were forming all over the world, using the original scouting guide Scouting for Boys that Baden-Powell had written in 1908. The Girl Guides (known as Girl Scouts in the United States) was officially incorporated shortly afterwards, created by Baden-Powell’s sister, Agnes Baden-Powell, with help from Baden-Powell himself.

“I feel proud to [be an] Eagle Scout,” wrote Super Scooper Patrick during our chat-message interview. “My family, my Scoutmasters, and my fellow scouts helped and supported me. [For my Eagle Scout project,] I designed three horse-training bridges for Sugar Creek.” [Sugar Creek Equinapy is a horseback-riding therapy center in Harrisonville, MO.] Patrick is also the proud holder of 39 merit badges!