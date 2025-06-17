JoCo Homebuying: Why you shouldn’t wait for rates to fall to buy your dream home

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

I get it.

Waiting sounds smart.

Waiting feels responsible.

Waiting for mortgage rates to fall lower seems like it would save you a fortune, right?

Not always. And not for everyone.

Here’s the real talk that most people don’t hear until it’s too late:

Home prices aren’t waiting for you

If rates drop, guess what happens next? More buyers flood the market. And when more buyers show up, prices usually climb.

Translation: You might snag a slightly better rate, but you’ll also end up paying more for the house itself. (Not to mention higher competition, bidding wars, and sellers getting picky.)

You can always refinance later

Buying a house isn’t a forever decision about your interest rate. If rates fall after you buy, you can refinance. You’re not locked into today’s rate for life — you’re just using it to get into the market and start building equity now.

(And when you refinance later, guess what? You might have even better credit, more home equity, and a lower loan balance — all things that could help you score an even better deal.)

Time in the market > timing the market

Trying to time the market perfectly is like trying to catch a falling knife. Nobody — not even the experts — knows exactly when rates will fall, how far they’ll fall, or how long they’ll stay there.

But what we do know? The longer you own your home, the more you typically build wealth. (And the sooner you start, the sooner you’re on that path.)

Bottom line:

Waiting for the “perfect” rate might mean missing out on the perfect home. And in real life, the home usually matters a whole lot more than the rate.

If you want help weighing your options, running real numbers, and feeling confident about your next move, we’re ready whenever you are at Fountain Mortgage.