Mar 31, 1954 – Jun 06, 2025

Bruce Alan Helmbrecht (1954-2025)

Bruce Alan Helmbrecht, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on June 6, 2025 at the age of 71 after a battle with FTD and ALS. He is now at home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His deep love for his wife, Shirley, was demonstrated as he stayed with her for one final day to celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary. He was devoted to his family, friends, coworkers, and his church. Bruce will be deeply missed by his wife, Shirley, his sons, Justin (Christy), Evan (Tiffani), as well as his five grandchildren, Asher, Amelia, Julian, Dakota, and Henry. Bruce will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, faith, and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Bruce grew up on a farm in Minnesota with his parents and three siblings. He attended Hayfield High School where he met his sweetheart, Shirley, and began his tradition of signing his letters to her “Forever and Always”. Bruce and Shirley later married in 1976 after attending Mankato State together. In high school, he also cultivated his deep love for sports which he would pass on to his sons, later coaching them in basketball and baseball. He was incredibly proud of his boys. Playing catch in the front yard is one of Justin and Evan’s fondest memories of their dad.

In 1986, a new job at Marion Laboratories moved the family from Minnesota to Kansas City and in 2020 Bruce retired from Sprint after a successful career in accounting, finance, and business planning. His colleagues have described him as kind-hearted, a great mentor, and a special friend. Bruce and Shirley found their church home at Christ Lutheran where he enjoyed worshiping and serving as usher, treasurer, and on the church leadership team.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Phylis Helmbrecht, brother, Royce Helmbrecht, brother-in-law, Steve Elliott, and sister-in-law, Denise Gerhart. He is survived by his family, his two sisters, Donnie Elliott and Susi Queensland, mother and father-in-law, Gene and Sally Gerhart, loved by his countless brothers and sisters-in-law… but no one will miss him more than his five grandchildren who affectionately called him Grampy.

Throughout his illness, Bruce greeted all with his never-ending smile which will be imprinted on our hearts Forever and Always.

A celebration of life will be held on July 12, 2025 at Christ Lutheran Church. Visitation at 10am, Service at 11am. Memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice in memory of Bruce.

Special thanks to Bruce’s care teams at the KU ALS Clinic, Landon Center for the Aging, and Phoenix Home Care and Hospice.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.