March 29, 1925 -June 10, 2025

Eleanor May Englander, 100, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas. She was born on March 29, 1925, in Forsyth, Missouri to Leslie and Christine Hastings.

She lived a remarkable century of life, touching the hearts of many with her presence.

Eleanor dedicated her life to caring for others as a registered nurse, a profession she pursued with compassion and skill.

Eleanor is survived by her loving sons, Steven Englander, Scott Englander, and Bill Englander. She also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.

A Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 20th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, Kansas.

