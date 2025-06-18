Explore your JCPRD: Online survey seeks input for JCPRD Public Art Master Plan update

By David Markham

Members of the public are encouraged to participate by July 15 in a community survey designed gather public input for an update of JCPRD’s Public Art Master Plan

The survey is available at JCPRD Public Art Plan Update Questionnaire . Residents are asked to share their thoughts and ideas on the future of public art through JCPRD parks, trails, and facilities.

The original plan, approved in 2021, was designed to guide public art initiatives through 2026. The new update aims to extend this plan and vision for another five years, with a higher-level road map through 2038, to mirror JCPRD’s 2024 Legacy Plan. The current schedule calls for presenting the updated plan to the JCPRD Board for approval by early 2026.

“Since 2021, JCPRD has completed 13 permanent sculpture installations, two murals, four artist in residence programs, eight park posters, and three temporary art installations,” said Superintendent of Culture Susan Mong. “These were all site-specific projects meant to create a greater sense of place. We are most interested in how the community feels about the projects to date and what they would like to see moving forward.”

Feedback collected through the survey will inform the updated master plan, ensuring that it reflects the community’s interests and values. This input will help identify priority locations for future public art projects and guide decision-making processes. Those locations could be specific particular park locations or particular amenities like off-leash dog area, bike parks, or recreational facilities.

Mong said the overarching vision of the Public Art Master Plan is to inspire a deeper connection to place through interactive, immersive, and inclusive public art experiences in JCPRD parks, trails, and facilities.

“The new plan will be important to provide a roadmap for implementing public art projects, defining what JCPRD locations should be next for a public art experience,” she said. “The next iteration of the public art master plan will test the vision to see if any changes are needed. The administrative policies and strategies will also be evaluated including funding, programming, and outreach to see if any changes are needed to strengthen the program.”

In addition to the survey, JCPRD has engaged the community through focus group discussions, community events, and other outreach efforts during the planning process. These opportunities allow residents, artists, and stakeholders to contribute their ideas and perspectives on public art moving forward.

The public art program is currently funded in part with ½ of 1% of JCPRD’s Capital improvement program. Approximately half of the projects to date have been funded privately through grants, sponsorships, and individual gifts.

The initial JCPRD Public Art Master Plan was recognized in 2023 with a Pioneer Award from the American Planning Association. Also, JCPRD’s first public art installation under the original plan, “Gateway,” by Amie Jacobsen in Meadowbrook Park was voted the Best Piece of Public Art in the Johnson County Post’s annual Best of Johnson County initiative for 2024.

“It is our goal to continue with this same award-winning mindset – committed to enhancing public spaces with public art experiences with the input and guidance of our community,” Mong said. “Community engagement with every piece is at the heart of this program, and that priority will continue.”