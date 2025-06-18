May 13, 1923 — June 13, 2025

Overland Park

Georgia Provas, born on May 13, 1923, in Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was known for her vivacious spirit and her love of life, particularly reflected in her passion for golfing, which she enjoyed throughout her life.

Georgia was a cherished member of her family and is survived by her daughter, Valerie Boyer, and son-in-law, Bill Boyer. She is also lovingly remembered by her granddaughter, Brooke Boyer.

Georgia’s legacy will forever be held in the hearts of her loved ones as they reflect on her remarkable life and the memories they created together. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Provas; her father, Michale Sogas; her mother, Migdalina Migdales; her son, Paul Thomas Provas.

A visitation in honor of Georgia Provas will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a funeral service from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Both services will take place at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, located at 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210. Interment will take place in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

She will be dearly missed but remembered fondly by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society or Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Overland Park, Kansas.

