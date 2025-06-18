Jason H. Long, 54, of Willis, TX, (born in Houston,) and former resident of Stilwell, KS, passed away on May 24, 2025.

In 2003 Jason survived brain cancer and went on to thrive for 20 years cancer free, however, in April 2024 was diagnosed with colon cancer. He maintained a positive attitude and fought hard until the very end.

Jason voiced that he was not afraid to die because he had a relationship with Jesus and knew the Lord was waiting for him with open arms! Jason loved his life, most of his career he spent welding, which he thoroughly enjoyed! Jason loved fishing, Nascar, trucks, tattoos, and cooking, but especially enjoyed his mom’s cooking!

Jason was preceded in death by grandmother Mildred Berry, grandparents Mallard and Martha Coe, and favorite Uncle Jack and Aunt Beverly Long, in addition to other aunts and uncles.

Jason is survived by his mother Kathryn Coplen, stepfather Vernon Coplen, father Delma Long and spouse Marilyn Abercrombie, sister Terri Long, nieces Tamisu Long, Laci Carrera and spouse Stephen, and his “four littles,” great nephew Kutter, great nieces Aubrey, Brilee, and Charlotte.

A private celebration of life will be held for Jason’s family and close friends.