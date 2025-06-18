May 23, 1949 — June 12, 2025

Olathe

Jean Marie Hilden was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 23, 1949, to George and June Weiden. She passed away peacefully on June 12, 2025, at her residence, Good Samaritan, Olathe, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her niece Jill Bombeck, and her brother-in-law Kenneth Luecke. She graduated from St. Theresa’s Academy then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Avila College. She began her career as a teacher at Christ the King Elementary School. Jean Marie later went on to work for and retire from the IRS as an HR Specialist.

Jean Marie was a devoted single mother who enjoyed spending time with her son as he grew up. She was a Den Mother for his cub scout troop and shared her love of theme parks with him, including two visits to Disney World. The two of them took many road trips over the years including the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and Yellowstone. One trip of particular interest to Jean Marie was to Roswell, New Mexico. She loved watching movies, her fur babies Ginger and Freckles, and was a veracious reader. She was raised Catholic, and her devotion continued throughout her life.

Jean Marie is survived by her son Edward, his wife Kelly, their daughter Sophie, sister Judith Luecke, niece Jennifer Blankenship, sister Mary Ruth Decker, brother-in-law Rick, nephew Matthew, niece Jana, and many great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 18, from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS.

In lieu of flowers, it was Jean Marie’s wish that donations be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

