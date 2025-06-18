October 16, 1936 — June 13, 2025

Lenexa

John Brewster (JB) Hodgdon was called home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 13, 2025. JB was born in Kansas City, Kansas on October 16, 1936, to Amy and Bruce Hodgdon, and grew up in Johnson County, Kansas. For the past eighteen years, JB and his wife Anne have made their home in Lenexa, Kansas. JB attended Shawnee Mission schools, then two years at the University of Missouri Kansas City, and he graduated with a degree in Business from the University of Kansas in 1959. JB was a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE), and he was included in the 1958-59 edition of Who’s Who in American Colleges & Universities.

Hodgdon Powder Company was founded by JB’s father in 1947, and JB liked to tell people that he worked in the family business from day one, which is true. JB, then 10, and his little brother Bob, age 8, weighed and packed one-pound bags of gunpowder for sale while sitting on the basement floor or at the kitchen table. As teens and adolescents, they learned so much by working part time at the office or summers at the “Magazine” where the powder was canned, packed, and shipped. After college, they each became full-time employees and business colleagues of their dad, and they eventually led the day-to-day operations of Hodgdon Powder Company and grew the business exponentially. JB became the “face” of Hodgdon Powder and loved to travel to all the trade shows, and to meet with distributors all over the country; in other words, he loved to be out among the people. JB never knew a stranger, and he remembered everyone! He developed a keen interest in international business, and it has grown steadily through the years and continues to prove it was a great idea. For many years, JB served as Hodgdon Powder’s President and Chairman of the Board until a succession plan was enacted in 2017 which created a restructured fiduciary Board of Directors, of which JB was a member until his retirement on 12/31/24 when he became Chairman Emeritus. JB spent several years mentoring his granddaughter Amy Hodgdon Meyer, whom he chose to take his seat on the Hodgdon Board, and he had great confidence in her abilities.

JB also had a passion for hunting. His home and the Hodgdon Powder executive offices in Shawnee, KS, are filled with his many trophies taken in Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, Canada, and throughout the U.S. He has gifted his large gun collection to Hodgdon Powder, many of which adorn the walls of the executive offices.

JB was a devoted member and supporter of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), which represents the businesses in the shooting sports industry. He was also a lifetime benefactor member of the NRA, a life member of the Kansas State Rifle Association and a member of Safari Club of America, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, and the National 4-H Shooting Sports. JB was deeply devoted to supporting youth involvement and education in the shooting sports through his work with Philmont Scout Ranch, Scouting America’s National High Adventure Base in Cimarron, New Mexico. JB was a long-term member of its Board (known as the Ranch Committee), and he and his wife Anne, through their charitable foundation, helped to enhance Philmont’s ability to support our nation’s next generation of hunters and shooters with a focus on safety.

For JB’s lifelong professional devotion to the shooting sports industry, he was inducted into the National Shooting Sports Foundation Hall of Fame in 2020. He was a co-recipient with his brother Bob of the NRA’s Golden Bullseye Pioneer Award in 2009. Also in 2009, JB received the Shooting Industry Academy of Excellence Award.

JB also had a passion for classic cars from the 20’s through the 50’s. He enjoyed searching for ‘classic finds’ so much he started a small side business to do so. About one hundred cars remain, and an auction is being planned for their sale.

JB was a proud and devoted father to his four sons who survive him, Phil Hodgdon (Rita), Jason Hodgdon (Brandi), Drew Hodgdon (Victoria), and Nick Hodgdon. He is also survived by his beloved wife Anne, his stepson Brian Whitfill, his stepdaughter Andrea Whitfill, grandchildren Amy Hodgdon Meyer (Justin) and Paul Hodgdon (Michelle), Luke Whitfill, Joseph Whitfill, Reece Dickerson, and seven great-grandchildren.

Thanks to caregivers Hannah and Tashay for taking care of JB’s needs and comfort with such tender loving care.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, from 5 to 7:30 pm. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 11 am, followed by a catered lunch, all at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210.

Memorial contribution suggestions:

Philmont Scout Ranch in honor of J.B. Hodgdon may be online or by mail. To give online, please click here to donate https://square.link/u/Ojr3IcfX. Checks may be mailed to: Philmont Scout Ranch Attn: J.B. Hodgdon Memorial 17 Deer Run Road Cimarron, NM 87714

NSSF PAC, J.B. Hodgdon Memorial, Attn: Liza Weir, 400 N. Capitol Street, NW, Suite 475, Washington, DC 20001

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.