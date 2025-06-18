Linda Joyce (Lovell) Sumpter, 74 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025 in Overland Park, KS after a courageous battle with heart disease. She is also a brave survivor of breast cancer.

Linda was born in Kansas City, MO to Helen (Holt) and Glen Lovell. She graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park, KS in 1968 and immediately went to work at Bendix.

She married and had two sons and eventually moved to Waterloo, IA and then St. Louis, MO where she worked for many years as a legal secretary. She lived in St. Louis for 35 years before ultimately moving back to Overland Park to be closer to family.

She enjoyed bike riding and was also a very social person and loved spending time with others. After retirement she fostered numerous dogs while relishing her own.

She is survived by her two sons Matt and Jon (Robin) Sumpter, one sister Sherri Wells, five granddaughters, one grandson and a step-father Jim Elsea.

At Linda’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.