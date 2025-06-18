Micah Frommer

February 19, 1976 — May 21, 2025

Westminster, CO

Micah Andrew Frommer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Westminster, Colorado, with his family by his side. Micah was 49 years old. He was born on February 19, 1976 in Olathe, Kansas. He was the youngest son of Tom and Karen (Bertels) Frommer. He was a brother to Christian (Ginger) Frommer and Sara (Brad) Gellerstedt. He was a wonderful uncle to several nieces and nephews: Kyle (Emma) Gellerstedt, Mara Gellerstedt, Lila Gellerstedt, Cody Gellerstedt, Lily Frommer, and Victoria Frommer. He was dearly loved by all of us!

Micah grew up in Olathe, KS. He graduated from Olathe North High School in 1994. He loved music and sang with the Northwinds choir while in high school as well as singing in a quartet and playing in a bell choir at church. He received a music scholarship to Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, KS where he received his Associates of Art. Micah had a variety of jobs, with his last job as an EMR specialist at Landmark Medical Center in North Kansas City, KS.

Micah had a strong faith and was a man of integrity appreciated by all who knew him. He was involved in many church ministries, including the Alpha discipleship program as well as volunteering with church/community emergency response teams.Micah loved the outdoors, and many of his favorite pastimes were outside such as gardening, biking, hiking, bird watching, building campfires, and fishing. He was able to travel to many places with different family members on trips to New Zealand, Cancun, Hawaii, and Maine. He also loved rollercoasters and music concerts.

Micah loved his family and friends well. His quiet nature, cheerful smile and quick wit were endearing to all around. He came alongside lending a hand for any of us when needed. He was very protective of his nieces and nephews and parents as they “aged.” He developed frontotemporal dementia these last years, and we are thankful that as a family we were able to come alongside Micah and love and protect him. Through it all he loved us back and continued to share and show us his steadfast faith in Jesus through the songs he enjoyed to the end of his life.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 14th, 2025 from 1:00-3:00pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas, with a memorial service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations/memorial gifts can be made to Samaritan’s Purse in Micah’s name.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.