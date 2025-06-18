Richard M. Bliss

July 7, 1937 — June 10, 2025

Prairie Village

Richard Malcolm Bliss died on June 10, 2025 after a short illness, just one month short of his 88th birthday. He was born on July 7, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Anna Mae Bonner Bliss and Malcolm Francis Bliss.

He was a graduate of Shattuck in Faribault, Minnesota and Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri where he was a Beta Theta Pi.

He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Finance Corps and was an aide-de-camp to the General at Fort Benjamin Harris in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After his military service, he began his career as a mortgage banker. He worked for Wilson D. Wood, ERC, Mutual of Omaha, and BMA.

His leisure time was spent flying small planes as a private pilot. Another passion was his love of the Rocky Mountains which grew from his days as a camper and a counselor at Cheley Colorado Camps.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Growdon Bliss; daughter Diana Kreiling (Bo), Patty Bliss (Josh Halberg); and grandchildren Elise Kreiling, Brooks Kreiling, Oliver Halberg, and Quince Halberg; brother-in-law Dr. John Growdon; and nieces Allegra Growdon Richdale, Kim Moeller Wilkie, Libby Moeller Makris, and Whitney Moeller Davis; and nephew Dr. Whitfield Growdon.

The family will host a Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, June 17th at 11:30 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 318 E. 55th Street, Kansas City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made in Richard’s name to Beta Theta Pi Foundation, John Austin Cheley Foundation, or Second Presbyterian Church.

