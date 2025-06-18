February 27, 1946 — June 8, 2025

Roeland Park

Wayne E. Barnhart February 27, 1946 – June 8, 2025Roeland Park, Kansas – Wayne E. Barnhart, age 79, of Roeland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home on June 8, 2025, surrounded by family.

Wayne was born on February 27, 1946, in Ottawa, Kansas to Everett and Mary Barnhart and attended Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas. Wayne spent his career in the printing industry. He was a beloved member of the Misfits Car Club, a passionate NASCAR and KU basketball fan, an avid reader, and a lover of Blues music.

Wayne is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jo Ann; his children Nanette Livingston, Mike Barnhart, and Angela Miller-Smith (Paul), and siblings Neal (Gail) Barnhart and Carol (Steve) Ashley, all of Topeka, Kansas; six grandchildren: Christopher (Danielle), Lindsey, David, Mallory, Eric (Rebecca), and Blake (Mia), and eight great-grandchildren: Maura, Gianna, Jaycee, Fiona, Dawson, Kylo, Annalise, and Naomi. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson, Randall Caldwell,.

A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced later. Wayne will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.