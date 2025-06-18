Jan 01, 1938 – Jun 01, 2025

Wright S. Summers, 87, passed peacefully on June 1st, 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas, surrounded by his loving family.

Wright was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on January 13th, 1938, the son of Charles and Elizabeth Summers. He graduated from Hutchinson High School and Sewanee: The University of the South with a degree in Economics and was a member of Beta Theta Phi fraternity. He was also a member of the Air National Guard.

He worked in the family business, Security Elevator, before fulfilling his dream of opening his own business, Americana Realty. Beginning in a tiny building on Main Street in Hutchinson growing into a beautiful office on the corner of 30th and Plum Streets. Wright had a tireless work ethic and continued to grow the agency until he sold it in 1987. He then moved to Overland Park, Kansas, where he resided the last thirty-eight years, and continued in real estate as an agent. In his retirement he enjoyed helping his wife with her real estate career.

On June 27th, 1964, he married Monte Helen Williams at Grace Episcopal Church in Hutchinson, Kansas. Monte was the great love of his life and best friend for over 60 years. They were blessed with two daughters, Susan Summers and Shannon Leasiolagi (Stoa) and their sons Zachary Jacobson, Jayden Jacobson, Lio Leasiolagi, Joey Leasiolagi, and Malachi Hughes. Wright and Monte also loved and enjoyed over 40 years with three bonus sons, Martin Wright, Todd Wilke, and Jimmie Keas. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Summers of Hutchinson, Kansas.

Wright had a passion for golf, gardening, and landscaping, taking great pride in his plants and flowers each year. He also loved music, particularly country music, and played it every chance he got. If he had an opportunity to dance to it, he was thrilled. Wright was a notorious prankster with many legendary stories to go along with his shenanigans. In recent years, Wright had a great time adding Bingo to the games he loved and building a small fortune of at least 400 dimes for his estate. His favorite thing was when his family joined him and won.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wright Summers and his mother, Elizabeth Humphreys Summers.

Memorial service will be at 11:00am, July 26, 2025, at Grace Episcopal Church, Hutchinson, with the Rev. Ted Blakley presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, 2 Hyde Park Drive, Hutchinson, KS 67502 or the Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 9001 State Line Road, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.