At Johnson County’s fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration, emcee Steven Arledge grounded the audience of about 200 with one simple statement.

“I want you all to close your eyes and take a deep breath. Now, imagine that’s the first free breath you’ve ever taken,” he said.

This year’s Juneteenth marks the 160th anniversary of the date that the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom — two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Uplifting Juneteenth as a day of both remembrance and joy in commemorating Black history, Johnson County residents marked the occasion by gathering in the Lenexa Civic Campus Commons for activities, music and speeches.

The Johnson County government hosted the event, and many elected officials were in attendance, including Johnson County Sheriff Byron Robertson, County Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick, and Board Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Mike Kelly.

In his speech, Kelly emphasized that the day is not just one to recognize the history of Juneteenth, but also one “to remember, to celebrate, to be thankful for the many accomplishments … and the continued compassion, the joy, the benefits that are brought to our community by everyone who calls Johnson County home.”

From musical performances by local ensembles to a dance number on wheels, there was plenty of joy to be found. Attendees were encouraged to interact with a number of tables and activities put together by departments of the Johnson County government.

The event’s keynote speaker was Victor Webb, the youngest child of Mary Jane Humphress and Alphonso E. Webb. The two fought for Black children’s equal access to attend South Park Elementary School in the landmark civil rights case Webb v. District 90 in 1949. The case was decided by the Kansas Supreme Court, which ruled that students deserved access to equal facilities and laid the groundwork for the monumental Brown v. Board of Education.

Webb told the story of his parents’ fight for equality, and said, “Here in the year 2025, it is clear that racism is not dead. It is also clear that some people would like to turn back the progress, the milestones, that we have made.”

He continued, “Before ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ was a thing, my parents fought for diversity, equity and inclusion — and they won.”

